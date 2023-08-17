City of Kelowna warning residents to be ready for impending weather conditions

Environment Canada has called for high winds and potential thunderstorms today and through Friday. Residents should take extra caution around trees when the wind is high, avoid densely treed areas and take note of their surroundings.

Extended periods of hot and dry weather have placed additional stress on trees, which can make them more susceptible to damage from wind.

Hot, dry conditions have also increased the risk of wildfire in the Okanagan Valley. Open fires, fireworks, smoking, e-cigarettes and vaping are all prohibited in City parks, and we encourage residents to be extra careful to help prevent additional wildfire outbreaks.

Anyone who notices smoke or fire in any park should immediately call 9-1-1 to speak to the fire department or *5-5-5-5 on your cell phone for the BC Wildfire Management Branch.

