City of Kelowna warning residents to prepare for freshet season

City of Kelowna is reminding residents, especially waterfront property owners and those near creeks and streams, that it’s freshet season and time to have annual flood plans in place.

“Freshet is the annual snowpack melt that typically occurs from April to July in our province,” said Kevin Van Vliet, Utility Services Manager, City of Kelowna. “There is usually a small amount of flooding annually in several areas around Kelowna. If winter snowpacks melt too rapidly, and when there is heavy rain on melting snow, there is potential for high creek flows. This time of year, we are reminding property owners they are responsible for having a plan as well as the tools and equipment necessary to protect from possible flood damage.”

The City has recently completed the first phase of the Mill Creek flood protection project, a multi-year, multi-million-dollar initiative to improve the creek corridor and reduce the creek’s flooding potential, from the Kelowna Airport to Okanagan Lake. As part of that project, the City has made improvements to the diversion structure located next to the Okanagan Rail Trail east of Dilworth Drive. The diversion structure redirects a portion of flood flows to Mission Creek via a concrete box culvert.

“The upgraded diversion has been working well,” said Van Vliet. “We continue to watch things closely, however the diversion is helping to keep the flow through the city very consistent.”

As water levels in area creeks may rise quickly during spring runoff, the City also reminds residents to exercise caution and stay safely back from creek banks, which may become slippery or subject to erosion.

Property owners in flood prone and low-lying areas are at higher risk for flooding and property damage. City of Kelowna offers the following freshet preparedness tips and information:

Ensure you have a flood plan and are aware of the necessary steps to protect your particular property.

Know where your power and water shut off is in your house and ensure your family’s important documents and identification are located on an upper floor and sealed in a plastic bag.

Prepare a 72-hour kit for your family that includes food, water, a first-aid kit, identification, medications. A full kit list is available on the cordemergency.ca website.

Have an evacuation plan, including arrangements for your pets.

Call the City of Kelowna Public Works Yard at 250-469-8600 if you notice a potential problem or have a flooding concern. Only call 911 in case of emergency.

Courtesy sandbags are available year-round at Firehall Station No. 1 (2255 Enterprise Way) for those in flood prone areas. Sand can be purchased through local sand and gravel companies and some home improvement retailers.

Visit the Central Okanagan Emergency Program website at cordemergency.ca and preparedbc.ca for links to information and pamphlets on flood preparedness, including a recommended method for sandbag diking are available.