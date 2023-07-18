City of Kelowna Water Utility moving to Stage 1 restrictions

The City Water Utility is implementing Stage 1 water restrictions beginning Wednesday, July 19. This comes in response to dry, hot weather conditions and sustained high demand for water in Kelowna. This restriction does not apply to agricultural customers served by the non-potable irrigation system.

Other water utilities serving Kelowna, including Glenmore Ellison Irrigation District and Rutland Waterworks are taking similar steps to ensure consistent water supply.

This announcement follows the Province’s July 13 call for residents across B.C. to assist in saving water. Many areas of the province are already seeing drought conditions which are expected to worsen through the summer months.

“We are not immune to drought conditions in Kelowna despite the size of Okanagan Lake. As we enter peak season for water use, we need to prioritize conservation to guarantee consistent water supply for all Water Utility customers,” says Water Quality & Customer Care Supervisor Ed Hoppe. “Roughly a quarter of the Utility’s water is used on yards so a great first step is for all of us to familiarize ourselves with the watering schedule and comply with restrictions.”

Stage 1 Watering Restriction Schedule

Automatic Irrigation Systems and Manual Sprinklers Odd-numbered addresses Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays Even-numbered addresses Wednesdays, Fridays, Sundays

Watering restrictions and designated watering times include:

Manual sprinkling and handheld watering between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. or 7 p.m. and 12 a.m. on designated days.

Automatic sprinkler may operate between midnight and 6 a.m. on designated days.

By implementing Stage 1 restrictions, the City Water Utility aims to reduce both overall water usage and peak demand by 10 percent. A sustained decline in water consumption ensures the Utility can maintain normal operations and secure water resources for future years.

"Water drawn from Okanagan Lake goes through a lot of infrastructure and treatment before it arrives at resident homes,” says Hoppe. “Water customers can help avoid further restrictions by being conscious of their water use, considering the timing of their use, and promptly addressing any leaks in their watering systems. This helps us avoid more severe water restrictions right now and helps ensure we are ready to adapt to a changing climate."

There are easy steps we can all take to reduce consumption and ensure an uninterrupted flow:

Know your watering schedule and only water on your designated days.

Collect rainwater to use on flower beds and gardens.

Reduce irrigation run times by 10%

Let your grass grow long, sharpen your mower blade and over-seed your lawn.

Ensure that irrigation stays on landscaped areas only

Apply for a free irrigation system assessment by our WaterSmart team

Apply for Water Smart rebates when updating irrigated landscapes.

Add climate-appropriate plants to your yard.

Hire a Qualified Water Efficient Landscaper (QWEL) to make your landscape water sustainable.

For more information on what you can do to conserve water this summer, visit Kelowna.ca/watersmart.