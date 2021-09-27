City of Kelowna will mark Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Press release:

The City of Kelowna is marking the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with ceremonial acknowledgements of the new relationship emerging between Canada and Indigenous Peoples.

City flags will be at half-mast on Sept. 30 to express condolence to survivors of the Residential School system and to commemorate the thousands of Indigenous children who died in that system.

“This is a time to learn and listen to the truths of Residential School survivors, families and communities, as well as to support and value Indigenous culture,” Mayor Colin Basran said in a new video. “This might be a day of quiet personal reflection, or it could be a day experienced through participation in a community event, such as those being presented by the Kelowna Museum.”

While the half-masted flags represent the solemnity of Canada’s past with Indigenous Peoples, the lighting of the Sails sculpture in orange represents hopefulness for a new respectful relationship.

Okanagan/syilx leaders and educators have been advising the City of Kelowna on a renewed relationship with local First Nations, one based on the recognition of rights, respect, co-operation and partnership.

“We are still at the beginning of this journey. We have a long way to go,” said Mayor Basran. “But every journey begins with the first step, and I urge you to take your own by learning about the experience of Indigenous peoples on September 30 and throughout the year.”