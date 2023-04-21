City of Penticton asking for public biking, walking and rolling ideas

The City would like to hear from residents about programs or amenities that could be implemented throughout the community to support human-powered mobility and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“One of the goals of the Community Climate Action Plan is to make it easier for people to choose to walk, bike or roll more frequently,” says David Kassian, Sustainability Supervisor. “We are looking to increase access to secure bicycle parking and storage options as a start, but also want to hear from residents about what other programs or facilities will support active transportation in Penticton.”

For example, this may include creating a ‘bicycle library loan' service, supporting micro-mobility, adding ‘end-of-trip’ facilities such as long-term bicycle parking, lockers, water fill stations, benches or other amenities. Residents are invited to provide feedback on these ideas or share new ideas at www.shapeyourcitypenticton.ca until Sunday, May 14, 2023.

Funding for these initiatives will be provided through the City’s new Blue Skies Transportation Fund (BSTF). The BSTF was created in support of the Community Climate Action Plan and is funded by an annual allotment from the Province’s Local Government Climate Action Program (LGCAP), which can be used for green transportation and a wide range of climate action initiatives.

Free bike racks for businesses and multi-unit residential buildings

The City is now offering free bike racks to businesses and multi-unit residential buildings as a first initiative supported by the BSTF. For a limited time and while supplies last, businesses and multi-unit residential buildings can apply for up to four inverted-U bicycle racks at no cost. In addition, the fund will pay a portion of the installation.

“The City of Penticton has made a commitment through the Community Climate Action Plan to reduce our community’s carbon pollution,” says Mayor Julius Bloomfield. “These small steps forward lead to bigger change and the Blue Skies Transportation Fund sets us on the right direction to a cleaner future.”

Bike racks will be offered for a limited time on a first-come, first serve basis. Applications are open now, with further information available at www.penticton.ca/bike-racks.

Find out more and meet the City’s Energy and Environment team at the City of Penticton Earth Day event at Gyro Park this Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Details about the event are available at www.penticton.ca/earth-day-2023.