City of Penticton Council highlight for August 2

A brief and informal summary of the latest decisions made by Penticton City Council.

Housing growth going up Council received the Housing Needs Assessment Report that highlights the need for family oriented worker housing to support the economic health of the community.

The report shows that to meet a minimum housing demand, Penticton will need to add between 240 and 380 new units of housing per year.

Two highlights of the report are:

Approximately one third of the population moved to Penticton in the five years preceding the 2021 census.

And that the City’s over 65 population is increasing in Penticton and will see 35 per cent of the population over 65 by 2031.

Housing Accelerator Plan gets approval Council gave the go-ahead to proceed with an application to the federal government’s Canada Housing Accelerator Fund, which would could see the City receive up to $10-million. As part of the plan, there are seven initiatives proposed by staff to build more housing in Penticton.

Survey says… Council received the 2023 Citizen Survey Results that gathered feedback on quality of life, City services and council priorities.

More on the report can be found here Application for Age Friendly grant approved Council gave the greenlight to apply for a $15,000 grant to allow for an Age Friendly audit.

The funding, which is provided through BC Healthy Communities, would allow for a community audit to get public support for identifying and improving problems associated with street crossings, lights, sidewalks, accessible buildings, and density of bus stops.

Helpseeker Report connects community groups A new report that highlights that there are more than 290 groups offering almost 1,300 social programs in Penticton was presented to council.

The Helpseeker report was designed to identify what services Penticton has, how does the sector work together to deliver those services and what are the real experiences of those services. Now with the report complete, the data will be used to update the Online Directory of resources and the findings will be integrated into the city’s Social Development Framework. Notices of Motion Council unanimously supported a motion that will see staff report back with “options to modify the design of the lake-to-lake bike route on Martin Street to respond to the feedback received since opening, and to better reflect the character of the downtown, while maintaining the integrity of the all ages and abilities infrastructure.”

As well, Council agreed to “direct staff to setup three-hour Council Open Houses in the fall and spring for the remainder of the Council term to 2026” and staff provide activities for children and youth at the open house to reduce barriers to participation by families.

Public hearings see two projects approved Following public hearings, Council approved two projects that will see additional housing on Penticton Avenue.

The first application is proposing to construct two side-by-side duplexes (four dwelling units) at 594 Penticton Avenue.

The second application is proposing to construct a side-by-side duplex at 712 Penticton Avenue.

A third application – for 401 Edmonton Avenue – received rezoning approval but Council voted not to approve the development permit variances that were requested.

These highlights are intended to provide a brief summary of recent Council proceedings. The summary is not inclusive of all agenda items.