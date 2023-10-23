City of Penticton Council highlights

A brief and informal summary of the latest decisions made by Penticton City Council.

Improvements for dog owners Council has given the green light to $200,000 in capital improvements to the City’s six existing off-leash dog parks and approved a pilot project creating leash-optional spaces. The pilot project would run from March 1 to August 31.

Child care move approved Following a public hearing, a current child centre will be able to relocate to a new facility on Jermyn Street.

The AreaKids Day Care will move from the Kings Park Sportsplex to the new property and continue to provide 25 child care spaces.

Rezoning was required as the site was only zoned to allow for up to eight child care spaces.

Step-code proposal heads to OCP Housing Task Force Before deciding on opting in to the Zero Carbon Step Code, Council wants feedback from the City’s Official Community Plan – Housing Task Force.

Staff were recommending that Council opt-in to the Zero Carbon Step Code but take a ‘monitor only’ approach for 2024 with a goal of moving to the next level in 2025. This would provide a year to monitor how closely buildings are coming to meeting the new requirement and for the industry to get ready for the new regulations for 2025.

Staff are also recommending no changes to the current approach on the Energy Step Code for 2024 or 2025.

Focus on disaster-risk reduction The City of Penticton’s Emergency Management program will apply for the 2024 UBCM Community Emergency Preparedness Disaster Risk Reduction-Climate Adaptation grant for up to $150,000. Council approved the application which, if successful, would be used to conduct a Hazard, Risk and Vulnerability Assessment for Penticton.

The City of Penticton’s Emergency Management program risk assessment was last conducted in May 2008, as part of a Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen risk assessment. Procurement of grant funding for an updated assessment would allow the City to align with the modernization of the EPA, as well as localized the outcomes of the risk analysis process.

No new concrete barriers separating cycling infrastructure Council passed a motion to direct staff to stop work on any design or construction of any new bike lanes separated by concrete barriers and to remove any new concrete barriers from the 2024 Financial & Corporate Business Plan prior to adoption. No projects in the 2024 budget meet this criteria.

The motion does not impact the completion of work on the Lake-to-Lake bike route.

