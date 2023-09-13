City of Penticton Council highlights for September 13

A brief and informal summary of the latest decisions made by Penticton City Council.

Focus on safety showing results The latest quarterly report from the RCMP, covering April to June, shows crime was down six per cent from the same quarter last year.

Presented by Staff Sgt. Bob Vatamaniuck the report indicated significant declines in property crime, with B&Es for businesses down 56 per cent, B&Es for residential down 35 per cent and B&Es for other (sheds, etc) were down 67 per cent. He also noted that calls for service were up in the quarter by three per cent.

Vatamaniuck attributed the improved numbers to the work of the detachment prolific offender management unit, who have been consistent in monitoring of known offenders and ensuring they are abiding by any conditions they may be under. As well, he noted the addition of more officers over the last several years has allowed for faster response times.

Car 40 getting closer The RCMP and Interior Health are close to finalizing a Memorandum of Understanding for an integrated crisis response team, better known as a Car 40 program.

After two years of lobbying by council, the province announced in July that Penticton would be receiving a Car 40 program.

Staff Sgt. Vatamaniuck says the MOU will see three psychiatric nurses assigned by Interior Health and they will be partnered with RCMP officers who have specialized training. He noted the program will be offered seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Vatamaniuck says the new program will provide better care to those in need and better distribution of resources.

BCHL returns, eye on winter fest Following the success of the 60th Anniversary BCHL All-Star Weekend in January, council has given the green light for the event to return in 2024.

The City will provide $50,000 towards the event, which will again feature a prospects game at the SOEC and skills competition at the outdoor rink in Gyro Park.

Kelsey Johnson, the City’s manager of recreation, arts and culture, told council of plans to provide additional activities in Gyro Park with the eye of creating annual winter festival to help boost tourism in the winter season.

Housing projects going to public hearing Two major housing developments will head to public hearings on October 3.

The first project is at 1704 Government Street and calls for an OCP amendment to change the future land use designation on the subject property to Mixed Use. The preliminary plans show between 1,200 to 1,500 apartment units on-site, with a mix of strata and rental tenures. Office and retail uses are proposed in buildings near Government Street. Given the scale of this proposal, it would be built-out in several phases over many years.

The second project is located at 791 and 799 Martin Street, with the applicant proposing to redevelop two properties to allow for a 14 unit townhouse development. The proposal includes two triplexes and two fourplexes, each three-storeys in height with private attached garages. The proposal is to change the land use designation to Ground Oriented Residential.

Reservoir Road project gets OCP amendment and rezoning Council took the first step forward in a process that could see a 33-lot single detached housing development on Reservoir Road.

Following a public hearing, council voted to amend the Official Community Plan to add a site-specific policy for this property within the Rural Residential designation to allow a minimum lot size of 0.4ha when connected to the municipal treated water supply.

The subject property is located on the south side of Reservoir Road, east of Naramata Road. The property is 31.5 hectares (78 acres) in size and is currently vacant of any structures.

The OCP amendment and rezoning are the first steps in development occurring on this property, as a subdivision application would be required along with final technical reports for environmental impact, wildfire hazard, geotechnical hazard, and a site grading plan/storm water management plan. The environmental development permit and hillside development permit will be required, prior to the subdivision being registered.

New plans for BC Transit moving forward, fare change in new year City Council has adopted two new plans that will create a roadmap for the future of BC Transit throughout the city and the South Okanagan. For more details, click here.

As well, BC Transit will be introducing a new tap payment system in the New Year, giving riders the ability to pay for their fare using a mobile app or reloadable smart card. Importantly, cash will remain as a payment option for those riders that choose or need to use it. More details about the rollout of this UMO system will be released in the coming months.

Budget on track, grants approved, electric fees set and permissive tax exemptions move ahead The release of the Second Quarter Financial Update shows the City of Penticton’s operating budget remains on track, despite dealing with increased costs due to inflation. For more on the report, click here

Council approved two in-year grant requests for a total of just over $20,000. One grant was for $11,610 to the Access Centre for upgrading of technology and another $8,500 to the Royal Canadian Legion to help cover rental costs for Remembrance Day ceremonies.

Council gave first, second and third reading to an interim fee change that would raise electrical rates five per cent. Final reading is scheduled for the October 3 meeting.

The annual permissive tax exemptions were brought to council, with 188 applications received totaling $702,000. The requests for 2024 represent 1.66% of the 2023 total budgeted general municipal taxes. Council gave the first three readings to the bylaw.

These highlights are intended to provide a brief summary of recent Council proceedings. The summary is not inclusive of all agenda items. For a detailed account of the full agenda, including staff reports, other supporting documents and official meeting minutes, please consult the City’s website (www.penticton.ca/council) or call the City’s Communication Department at 250-490-2400.