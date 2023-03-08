City of Penticton creates temporary entrance to City Hall while light displays removed

The City’s holiday light display will be coming down this week, impacting access to and along the front of City Hall.

In order to safely remove the lighting and rooftop decorations, the sidewalk, parking stalls and main entrance on Main Street directly in front of City Hall will be closed all day on Thursday, March 9, with the possibility of extending into Friday, March 10, 2023.

Signs will be in place to direct visitors to the rear parking lot and temporary entrance. Considering this entrance doesn’t have a ramp for wheelchair/stroller access, anyone requiring mobility assistance is asked to contact the City in advance by phoning 250-490-2400 so accommodations can be made to access the front entrance.