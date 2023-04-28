City of Penticton monitoring snow melt as temperatures rise

As temperatures are on the rise this week, the City of Penticton is monitoring the impact on snow melt and potential flooding.

The River Forecast Centre has issued a high streamflow advisory for the BC Interior, including the Okanagan region. Temperatures are expected to return to seasonal norms next week.

As levels are rising or expected to rise rapidly, being near creeks or other fast-flowing bodies of water is dangerous. The public is advised to take caution:

Stay clear of fast-flowing creeks, rivers and potentially unstable banks

Avoid recreational activities such as fishing, swimming, boating or hiking near high streamflow rivers or streams

Remember, high streamflow can easily trap strong swimmers, increasing risk of drowning

Be sure to register for emergency notifications at www.penticton.ca/updates to receive information about threats to safety directly.