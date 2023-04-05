City of Penticton notice of spring agricultural irrigation startup

The City’s Public Works department will begin filling both City agricultural irrigation systems from April 11-21, 2023.

These include:

Penticton Creek Irrigation System (Naramata Road area)

Ellis Creek Irrigation System (Valleyview Road area)

These dates are dependent on the weather conditions and may be subject to change. Orchardists and others with connections from these systems should take whatever precautions necessary if private systems are not to be filled and pressurized at this time.

If you have any questions, please contact the Public Works department at 250-490-2500. If you would like to be added or have changes to the existing Penticton Irrigation Users Contact List, please email your name, address, phone number and email address to publicworks@penticton.ca. For more information about water services, visit penticton.ca/water.