City of Penticton property tax notices arriving this week

Property Tax Notices from the City of Penticton will start arriving in mailboxes this week and are due by July 31, 2023 at 4 p.m.

Notices can also be accessed through MyCity if you have an account.

If you have not received your Property Tax Notice by June 30th, contact the City of Penticton Property Tax Department at 250-490-2485 or taxclerk@penticton.ca

To help property owners avoid waiting in a potentially long lineup to pay their property taxes, there are several ways you can make a payment without having to visit City Hall cashiers:

Pay online through your financial institution with either online or telephone banking services (allow 3-5 business days for the City to receive your payment).

You can pay online with your credit card (there is no credit card option in-person at City Hall).

Write a cheque, that you can send by mail, courier or put it in the drop box outside City Hall.

And if you want to avoid next year’s lineups, look at signing up for pre-authorized payments for utilities and property taxes.

If you want to come in person, City Hall is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

In addition to payment, eligible homeowners are reminded to claim Homeowner Grants by July 31. All Homeowner Grant applications must be submitted online or by phone directly to the Province of British Columbia. For more information on the Provincial Homeowner Grant application process, visit gov.bc.ca/homeownergrant or call 1-888-355-2700 to speak with a live agent.

If you’re unable to pay your property taxes this year, you may be able to defer your property taxes if you qualify for a property tax deferment program through the provincial government. For more detail, go to https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/taxes/property-taxes/annual-property-tax/defer-taxes

For more information on City of Penticton property taxes, please visit: penticton.ca/taxes.