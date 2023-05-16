City of Penticton Public Works Week open house

Residents of all ages are invited to attend a Public Works Week Open House on Friday, May 26. It’s an opportunity to see what goes on behind the scenes to provide the services we rely upon every day.

“Through interactive activities and displays, we will showcase all the good work that takes place on a daily basis to ensure our electricity, water, sewers, roads and parks are operating to the highest standards,” says Kristen Dixon, General Manager of Infrastructure. “We’re excited by the positive response from school groups that are interested in attending and we invite all members of the public to join us, view the equipment up close and ask questions.”

The open house will be held at City Yards, 616 Okanagan Ave E, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It’s being held in recognition of National Public Works Week (May 21-27), with this year’s theme being “Connecting the World through Public Works.”

Stations will be set up throughout the yards, with interactive games, demonstrations and displays. Other highlights include:

Electrical truck bucket rides

Free BBQ, while supplies last

Get up close to trucks, an RCMP car, loaders and other heavy duty equipment

Giveaways

No registration required. For more details, visit penticton.ca/public-works-2023.