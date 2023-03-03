City of Penticton reminding residents to keep clothing and textiles out of recycling carts

Recent audits have revealed that Penticton residents continue to place clothing, fabrics, rugs and other textiles into their residential recycling carts. The City would like to remind all residents about the importance of keeping these items out of their recycling at all times.

“Please be aware that any clothing or fabrics added into your residential recycling carts are not plucked out to be reused or recycled, so these count as recycling contamination and will end up in the landfill,” says Madison Poultney, Sustainability Coordinator. “Gently used items may be donated to thrift stores and worn or damaged textile items should be thrown into the garbage.”

Local options for donating clothing:

Burdock House, operated by ASK Wellness at 594 Winnipeg Street, is accepting clothing donations, which will be distributed to individuals and organizations in need

Care Closet Thrift Store

Salvation Army Thrift Stores

Value Village

If you have clothing items you’d like to resell, options include selling them online or offering them to local clothing consignment shops. All other materials including sheets, bedding, towels, rags or other textiles that are damaged and cannot be donated should be placed into the garbage cart.

In January, the City launched a book recycling campaign to provide a more convenient option for residents to recycle their old books, since these cannot be added into residential recycling carts. These bins have proved to be extremely popular and the City will provide an update on this pilot project in early April.

Penticton’s goal is to lower the community’s recycling contamination rate from 13.3 per cent to 10 per cent or lower by November 2023. If the City does not meet its goals set out by Recycle BC, it could lead to increased costs to deliver the program as a result of fines. It may also lead to a less convenient recycling service, such as having to sort everything into separate bins or bags, which has been shown to reduce contamination in other B.C. communities.

For more information about Penticton’s recycling program, visit penticton.ca/recycling