City of Penticton says don’t forget, permits required for secondary suites

With the provincial government signaling it will allow secondary suites across British Columbia, the City of Penticton building department is reminding residents that building permits are still required.

“In Penticton, secondary suites and carriage homes have been allowed in most residential zones since 2010 but they all require proper permitting,” says Ken Kunka, the City’s building and permitting manager. “We’ve seen a positive increase in secondary suites enquiries and we’re happy to explain the process and the needed steps to make it happen.”

If you’re interested in adding a carriage house or secondary suite, there are a host of resources available here on Penticton.ca – including how to book a pre-application consultation with the building department.