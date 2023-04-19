City of Penticton shifting into Spring with new recreation guide

Recreation Penticton is releasing its Spring Recreation Guide Today (April 19, 2023).

With an abundance of program options for the coming season, residents can view it online and register for their favourite programs beginning Apr. 26 at 8:00 a.m.

“We’re looking forward to keeping our community and visitors active this season,” said Manager of Recreation, Arts & Culture, Kelsey Johnson. “The new schedule features a variety of programs including aquatics, fitness classes, parent and tot programs, drop-in sports, children’s classes and adult recreation.”

The guide will be available online at penticton.ca/recguide or can be picked up at the following locations:

• Penticton Community Centre • Okanagan College • Penticton Seniors Drop-in Centre • OneSky Community Resources • Penticton Public Library • Penticton Art Gallery • BGC Okanagan

Registration for programs opens Wednesday, Apr. 26 for residents and Thursday, Apr. 27 for non-residents. Sign up online through the City’s website at penticton.ca/register or by calling the Penticton Community Centre at 250-490-2426 ext. 6.