City of Penticton swim lesson registration issue identified

Recreation Penticton’s online registration software experienced an error in its system yesterday (May 29, 2023). As swim lessons became viewable through the site, users were falsely able to register for programs.

Lessons have been removed from the system until the issue is resolved. Anyone who registered today will be withdrawn and refunded with an email confirmation. Anyone put on a waitlist will also be removed and notified by email.

Recreation Penticton sincerely apologizes for any confusion or inconveniences this may have caused.

Registration for residents will open on Wednesday, April 5 at 8 a.m. Registration for non-residents will open on Thursday, April 6 at 8 a.m.