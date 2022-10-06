City of Vernon and District of Coldstream advanced voting numbers so far

The first of three advance voting days for Vernon’s 2022 General Local Election took place at the Schubert Centre.

Two more advance voting opportunities are available for eligible voters.

The following advance polls will take place in Vernon Council Chambers (3400 30th Street):

October 12 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM

October 13 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM

The first day saw 986 voters attend the polls.

General Voting Day is Saturday, October 15, 2022 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.

For information on eligibility for voting, a list of acceptable identification to vote, details of polling places on General Election Day, a candidate list and more, please visit the City’s website at www.vernon.ca/elections.

Advance voter turnout for the District of Coldstream was as follows:

Wednesday, October 5, 2022 (101 voters)