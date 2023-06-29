City of Vernon annual pavement crack sealing program gets underway
Motorists traveling throughout the Heritage, Alexis Park and Blue Jay Subdivision areas may see crews repairing cracks on the road over the next few weeks.
Starting today (Thursday), contractors will be crack sealing City roads in the above mentioned areas. The program is expected to take approximately three weeks to complete. If you see crews, please slow down in the area and follow all traffic control measures.
