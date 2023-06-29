iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
15°C
Instagram

City of Vernon annual pavement crack sealing program gets underway


Crack sealing (wings)

Motorists traveling throughout the Heritage, Alexis Park and Blue Jay Subdivision areas may see crews repairing cracks on the road over the next few weeks.

Starting today (Thursday), contractors will be crack sealing City roads in the above mentioned areas. The program is expected to take approximately three weeks to complete. If you see crews, please slow down in the area and follow all traffic control measures.

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175