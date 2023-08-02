City of Vernon encourages residents to stay alert, stay safe

Natural disasters and other emergencies can happen at any time. Across BC, dozens of wildfires continue to burn and hot, dry weather is being sustained, including here in the North Okanagan. Environment Canada is forecasting temperatures to hover around 30 degrees Celsius for the next week, with lots of sun.

That’s why the City of Vernon is encouraging residents to remain aware of what’s happening within the region, stay alert in their immediate area, and be prepared in case conditions change.

“Even if there is no current threat to your home or community, make sure your household is emergency prepared,” said Sue Saunders, Vernon’s Emergency Program Coordinator. “Being prepared in the event of an emergency situation, means one less thing to do at the time of an emergency.”

Emergency preparedness begins with three simple steps:

Know the risks that are specific to our community and region Make a plan with everyone in your household Get an emergency kit to be self-sufficient for at least 72 hours in an emergency

“Some preparation now will help you respond quickly and make it possible to help not just yourself and your family, but the community too,” said Saunders.

Emergency preparation tips

Review your household plan, including pre-planned meeting places to go to in an emergency

Make a plan for your pets

Scan important documents to a secure location

Create a checklist of important items you use everyday (i.e., medications, contacts or other personal items)

Familiarize yourself with your home insurance, including your Additional Living Expense clause

Pre-register with Emergency Support Services with your BC Services Card via the Be Evacuation Prepared – Register with ERA (Evacuee Registration & Assistance) tool. The ERA tool link can be found at the bottom of the Evacuee Registration and Assistance webpage on the Province of British Columbia’s website: www.ess.gov.bc.ca.

To learn more about emergency preparedness plans and other steps you can take to prepare for an emergency, visit www.getprepared.gc.ca.

You can also stay up-to-date on emergency notifications from the City of Vernon in case of a wildfire, flood, or hazardous materials incident by signing up to receive notifications through Alertable: www.vernon.ca/alertable.