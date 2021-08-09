City of Vernon Evacuation Alert and ESS Reception Centre Update

Update: 5:54 a.m. August 9

The City of Vernon continues to monitor the White Rock Lake fire and is in close contact with BC Wildfire Service regarding the fire’s activity and potential impacts within Vernon’s municipal boundary.

An Evacuation ALERT remains in place for the following areas (see map below):

Canadian Lakeview Estates

Adventure Bay

Tronson Road between 8125 to 9280

The Alert remains in place out of an abundance of caution and in consideration of the weather forecast for the next few days.

Weather and fire conditions continue to evolve. Residents in all parts of Vernon are encouraged to remain vigilant, be prepared and continue monitoring updates from the City on its website and social media channels, from the BC Wildfire Service’s updates, and to continue following local news updates.

Vernon ESS Reception Centre information

The City of Vernon ESS Reception Centre continues to receive evacuees from neighbouring communities who have been displaced due to the White Rock Lake fire.

The Reception Centre is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily, until further notice, at the Dogwood Gym in the Vernon Recreation Centre (3409 35th Avenue).

Staff and volunteers have been working diligently to assist evacuees as quickly as possible. Processing times have varied due to the number of people needing to access the Centre’s services, so the City thanks everyone for their patience and understanding as applications and requests for referrals are being processed.

For those attending the Reception Centre, please note:

All evacuees should register online with ESS Evacuee Registration & Assistance (ERA) even if you do not require referrals such as housing or other services.

Commercial accommodations in Vernon are extremely limited at this time. Please make arrangements to stay with family or friends, if possible. Anyone looking to book commercial accommodations will be best served to look well outside the municipal boundary.

Original: 3:16 p.m., August 7

Based on reduced fire activity and a change in weather conditions, including light rain in the area, the City of Vernon will be rescinding the current Evacuation Alert for properties within the City of Vernon boundaries, excluding Canadian Lakeview Estates in its entirety, Adventure Bay in its entirety and Tronson Road (from 8125 to 9280).

The City of Vernon works closely with B.C. Wildfire Services and seeks advice on Evacuation Alerts and Evacuation Orders. With changes to the current weather conditions, the probability of ember debris causing spot fires has been reduced.

While the weather forecast over the next 48 hours is favourable enough to rescind the alert for properties within the City of Vernon boundaries, the region remains at high risk and the situation is subject to rapid and immediate change.

The Evacuation Alert will remain in place for Canadian Lakeview Estates and Adventure Bay, in their entirety. As such, Tronson Road from Bella Vista Road to Canadian Lakeview Estates will be open for local traffic only during the Evacuation Alert.

It is strongly recommended that all residents maintain heightened awareness, and have evacuation plans in place, including identifying accommodation in advance of an Evacuation Order.

The City of Vernon is strongly urging all residents to plan and prepare. Residents must remain vigilant and prepared for the possibility of evacuation.

The White Rock Lake Fire continues to present challenges and continues to show erratic and aggressive behaviour. BC Wildfire is calling the next 48 hours a period of relief but firmly states that the White Rock Lake fire still poses very serious challenges. The fire remains active and conditions could change depending on weather and wind conditions.