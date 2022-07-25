City of Vernon lending hand to beat the heat with pop-up spray parks

Just in time for the summer heat, pop-up spray parks are coming to help cool you down.

Starting today (July 25) Greater Vernon Recreation will be hosting pop-up spray parks at Kin Park (next to Kal Tire Place).

“We are so excited to be able to offer pop-up spray parks as a way for families to beat the heat, cool down and enjoy summer,” said Shayne Wright, Manager, Recreation Programs. “So, slather on the sun screen, grab your favourite water toys, don’t forget your hat, and come join us for some good old-fashioned fun at the spray park.”

The spray parks will run Monday to Friday, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., right through until September. Three spray features will be set up. Each feature has a spray radius of one metre and is designed into a fun character: Maggie the Daisy, O’Gus the Firefighter and Pictus the Cactus.

Additional spray park times may be added, and spray park schedules may be adjusted for weather and staffing. Families are encouraged to check the schedule daily for adjusted times. Schedules can be found on the Greater Vernon Recreation website at www.gvrec.ca.

Spray park hosts will be on site to monitor safe use of the spray park features, however, please note that child minding is not provided.