City of Vernon receives prestigious national award for Financial Reporting

The City of Vernon has received a Canadian Award for Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) of the United States and Canada. The recognition comes for the City’s annual Financial Report for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.

The Canadian Award for Financial Reporting Program was established to encourage municipal governments throughout Canada to publish high-quality financial reports and to provide peer recognition and technical guidance for officials preparing these reports. Its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

The annual financial report has been judged by impartial Canadian Review Committee members to meet the high standards of the program, including demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” designed to clearly communicate the municipality’s financial story and to motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.

A Canadian Award for Financial Reporting achievement is awarded to the department designated as primarily responsible for preparing the award-winning report. This award is being presented to the Financial Services Division. This team has received this award for the last 13 consecutive years (2009-2021).