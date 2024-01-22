City of Vernon Reminders for residents as weather begins to warm

Snow removal efforts continue in Vernon, as crews prepare for a shift to warmer weather.

Environment Canada is forecasting rising temperatures in the North Okanagan, reaching zero or above in the coming days, accompanied by rain starting as early as this afternoon. This change in weather may result in melted snow potentially causing standing water or localized flooding if catch basins are covered.

City utility crews are working throughout the community to ensure catch basins are cleared, however, residents and businesses are also encouraged to check the catch basins near their own areas to make sure they are clear of snow and ice so water can easily drain.

To reduce the impact of melting snow blocking catch basins, residents encouraged to shovel snow off sidewalks or driveways, onto your own property when possible, rather than onto the roadway.

If residents begin to see pooling water in their area and are unsure where the catch basins are located, they are encouraged to contact the City’s Utilities Department for assistance.

For fire safety, residents are also asked to make sure fire hydrants near their properties are cleared of snow and easily accessible.

If you come across City crews or contractors as they continue to respond to snow and ice related issues, please remember to slow down and obey all traffic control devices and personnel. The City of Vernon thanks everyone for their patience and assistance in keeping our community safe and moving throughout the winter season.

For more information on the City’s snow and ice program, please visit vernon.ca/cleartheway.