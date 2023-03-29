City of Vernon says applications open for new Outdoor Commercial Use permit

The City of Vernon is welcoming applications for the new Outdoor Commercial Use permit. The new permit was created to allow businesses in Vernon’s downtown core to expand their retail and patio spaces outdoors. It is also supported by the Official Community Plan guiding principle to revitalize the downtown.

The application form and policy are available on the City’s website at www.vernon.ca/permits.

Businesses may apply to use the sidewalk and boulevard fronting their property year-round. Businesses may also apply to use one on-street parking space in front of their business between March 1 and October 31 each year.

The new permit application fee is $100 plus an annual rental fee to use City property of $30/m2 on the sidewalk and boulevard and $360 for an on-street parking space.

Applications may be directed by email to buildingcounter@vernon.ca or in person at the Community Services Building (3001 32nd Avenue).

Permits may be renewed along with business licenses annually.