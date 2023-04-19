City of Vernon says crews working on the BX Creek sediment pond

The public is being advised of the temporary closure of BX Dog Park this week while crews begin hydroseeding the area around the new BX Creek sediment pond.

The work is scheduled to begin as early as Thursday morning and continue through to Friday evening, with hydroseeding taking place between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

BX Dog Park will be closed for the safety of workers and the public during these hours.

Once the work is complete, the public is asked to be mindful near the pond and to keep themselves and their pets out of the fenced section area to prevent damage to the sensitive plantings. Any damaged vegetation that does not survive will have to be replaced.

During the park closure, members of the public are encouraged to explore other dog-friendly outdoor spaces within the Greater Vernon area. Tourism Vernon has a list of dog-friendly parks, trails, and beaches on its website at www.tourismvernon.com. The website includes details about which sites allow dogs off-leash. Some of the dog-friendly locations include:

Marshall Fields Park (6601 Okanagan Landing Rd)

Mutrie Road Park (east end of 43 rd Ave and right turn onto Mutrie Rd)

Ave and right turn onto Mutrie Rd) Mission Hill Park (3900 15 th Ave)

Ave) Becker Park (behind the Vernon Recreation Centre, near 39 th Avenue)

Avenue) Polson Park (2600 Hwy 6)

The Grey Canal Tail

Middleton Mountain Park and Trails

Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park pet beach

Ellison Provincial Park sandy (pet) beach

The establishment of the pond located at BX Dog Park is part of the City’s ongoing flood mitigation efforts and it has been identified as a key flood mitigation tool to help protect the community during future spring freshet events.

The City appreciates everyone’s patience and understanding with the park closure. The City would also like to thank RDNO Electoral Areas B and C for their cooperation and collaboration on this project.

More information about this project and the City’s current infrastructure projects is available at www.vernon.ca/capitalworks.