City of Vernon says detour required for portion of 43rd Avenue this week

The City would like to advise motorists that a detour will be required this week for a portion of 43rd Avenue while crews upgrade sewer utilities.

Starting as early as 7:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 2, 43rd Avenue will be closed to through traffic between Pleasant Valley Road and 20th Street. Transit and local traffic will still be able to access residences and businesses in the area.

Work is expected to be completed by 3:30 p.m. the same day. Please note, these timelines may change if emergencies arise.

Some delays should be expected for motorists in the area. Every effort will be made to minimize disruptions. For the safety of workers and public please obey traffic control signage.

The City appreciates everyone’s patience while this project is being completed.