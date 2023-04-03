City of Vernon spring leaf pick-up program coming soon!

A popular springtime program will happen this month in Vernon. The spring leaf pick-up program will take place April 17 – 21, 2023.

During this one-week program, Emterra Environmental will provide curbside collection of leaves in clear plastic bags on your regular garbage collection day.

Vernon customers who receive curbside waste collection services may put out an unlimited number of transparent bags by 7:00 a.m. at the same location as your garbage pick-up.

If you choose to participate in the program, please remember:

All bags must be transparent, allowing the contents to be visible.

Any clear bags weighing more than 23 kilograms (50 lbs) will be considered overweight and will not be picked up.

Missed bags not reported to the City of Vernon within 24 hrs will not be picked up.

All coloured bags will be considered as household garbage that is limited to the usual container quota.

As you are cleaning up your yard or garden this spring, please do not rake leaves onto the street, as they block storm drains and jam the street sweeper.

The spring leaf pick-up program is an annual program that is separate from the residential curbside organics collection program.