City of Vernon to observe National Day of Mourning for Queen Elizabeth

In recognition of the funeral for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the City of Vernon will follow the lead of the Federal government and the Province of British Columbia, and observe a National Day of Mourning on Monday, September 19, 2022.

This one-time national holiday will follow City of Vernon general holiday closure protocols, similar to other recognized holidays, to allow public service employees the time to pay their respects to Her Majesty for her 70 years of service to the Commonwealth.

Some recreation facilities and programming will continue as previously scheduled. Recreation Services staff will be contacting program participants and facility users directly to provide updates for Monday’s available services and programs.

Any City of Vernon facilities that are closed on Monday (such as City Hall) will reopen on Tuesday, September 20 for regular business hours.

City flags will continue to be half-masted until after sunset Monday, the day of the Queen’s memorial service.

Vernon residents who would like to learn more about the Period of Mourning can visit the Province of British Columbia website, and those who would like to sign an online book of condolences can visit the Government of Canada’s website here