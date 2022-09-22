City of Vernon wants you to get ready for fall edition of GoByBike Weeks

Crisp fall air, changing leaves, orchardists harvesting crops. As summer gives way to fall, the time has come to switch gears … literally.

Fall GoByBike Weeks kicks off in Vernon and the North Okanagan on Monday, October 3, and this time the event runs for two weeks, until October 16.

GoByBike Weeks is an annual challenge that motivates people of all ages to trade in their car and get around by bike and then log their trips online at www.gobybikebc.ca/vernon-north-okanagan for a chance to win great prizes.

Trips by small wheeled transport (like skateboards, longboards, kick scooters, e-scooters, and rollerblades) are eligible to be logged, whether you’re heading out for work, for errands, or just for fun.

In Spring 2022, an impressive 626 Vernon and North Okanagan riders cycled more than 20,000 kms – that’s equal to more than halfway around the world – and helped save 4,346 kg of greenhouse gas emissions.

“We are building off a really successful Spring GoByBike Week, where we saw a huge jump in new riders registering in Vernon and the North Okanagan,” said Anne Huisken, Active Transportation Coordinator. “It is clear that GoByBike Week has become a very popular and well anticipated event for community members of all ages. Let’s go, Vernon, and show the rest of the province how we roll.”

Vernon & North Okanagan riders who log at least three trips during the Fall GoByBike Weeks will be entered into a draw for the local grand prize, an Introductory Wellness Getaway at Sparkling Hill Resort.

The provincial grand prize is a self-guided cycling trip for two to Italy, sponsored by Exodus Travels. Registrants are reminded that to be eligible for the provincial grand prize, they must also register on the Exodus Travels website at http://www.exodustravels.com/ca/gobybike-fall.

GoByBike Weeks is part of the City of Vernon’s larger strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs) and to make active transportation the first choice to move around Vernon.

With shorter and cooler days ahead, the City would like to remind all riders to use your lights, wear bright clothing, watch for ice and slippery sections, and like always, wear your helmet.

The City of Vernon would like to thank all the sponsors who are helping to make GoByBike Weeks possible. You can check out a list of local and provincial sponsors, find more information, and join the challenge by visiting www.gobybikebc.ca/vernon-north-okanagan.