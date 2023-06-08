City of Vernon warns residents to be prepared and be FireSmart during wildfire season

The recent hot, dry weather conditions have led to increased fire risks throughout the province. In the City of Vernon, the fire danger rating is currently listed as extreme. Effective at 12:00 p.m. (noon) today, Thursday, June 8, 2023, all fires are prohibited within the City of Vernon.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) and the City of Vernon would like to remind residents that now is the time to be prepared for wildfire possibilities; and being prepared begins with being FireSmart.

“Now is a good time to take a close look at your property and consider what can be done to protect your home, your neighbourhood, and your community from wildfire,” said Wes Brassard, FireSmart Coordinator. “Having a free FireSmart home assessment is a great way to help prepare your home and property.”

Residents are encouraged to sign up for a free FireSmart home assessment to help prepare their home and property.

The free FireSmart home assessment can be requested through the City of Vernon’s website FireSmart Coordinator | City of Vernon or by emailing: firesmartcoordinator@vernon.ca

Tips to FireSmart your home and property

Clean and maintain gutters and roofs

Keep decks and balconies clear of leaves and debris

Establish a 1.5 non-combustible zone around perimeter of house and deck

Keep grass and weeds cut to below 10 centimetres and remove flammable vegetation

Prune trees to create a clearance from the ground to the lowest branches

Store combustible fuel sources (propane, oil, gas) on a non-combustible surface

For more information on the BC FireSmart Program and tips to help FireSmart your home, visit www.FireSmartBC.ca.

The City of Vernon would like to thank the public for helping to prevent wildfires. To report a fire in City limits, call 911. To report a wildfire, call the BC Wildfire Service at 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.