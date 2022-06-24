City of West Kelowna asking for help identifying driver of vehicle that damaged city property

The City of West Kelowna is seeking the public’s assistance in resolving an accident this spring that caused damage to City property.

Officials are seeking further leads in finding the owner of a light-coloured SUV, possibly an older model Nissan Pathfinder or Frontier with a canopy, which was involved in an accident at 5:15 a.m. April 10. Fortunately, the driver appeared to be unharmed. However, the city says the accident resulted in an estimated $35,000 in damages to the bleachers and a fence at Darroch Park – the ballfield adjacent to Mount Boucherie – on East Boundary Road in West Kelowna.

The city has provided the following video of the accident. They say it may be of assistance to the public in helping them find the owner, so that the damages can be recovered through the appropriate insurance channels. Officials say the city is not seeking any charges against the driver; they are simply trying to recover costs through insurance.

Anyone with additional information can contact the City of West Kelowna at info@westkelownacity.ca or 778-797-1000.