City of West Kelowna asking public for opinions on parks and recreation planning

The City of West Kelowna wants to hear your thoughts to help shape the future of West Kelowna’s parks and recreational trails.

The first phase of the Parks Master Plan Update and the Recreational (Rec) Trails Master Plan Update are now open for public input. We need your input to help decide how to invest in our parks and rec trail systems for the next five years and beyond.

Your feedback is important. Take a look online anytime from May 17 to June 23:

Visit OurWK.ca to check out the project pages and view the display boards

Complete the questionnaires

Add comments to the interactive maps

Ask a question

Stop by Municipal Hall at 2760 Cameron Road to pick up an engagement toolkit

Not online? Not a problem. Contact the Communications and Engagement Department at 778-797-1234 to request paper copies or join us in person:

Open House:

Date: Tuesday, May 30

Location: West Kelowna Yacht Club

4111 Gellatly Road, West Kelowna

Drop-in event from 3:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m.

Your input will help inform draft recommendations for the Parks Master Plan and the Rec Trails Master Plan. In the fall, these draft plans will be shared with the community for review during the second round of engagement.

Subscribe for updates about the Parks Master Plan and the Rec Trails Master Plan at westkelownacity.ca/subscribe.