City of West Kelowna Council highlights for April 11

Here are the notable topics discussed by West Kelowna City Council on April 11, 2023.

BC Housing Summit

Councillor Jason Friesen provided a verbal update on his participation in the BC Housing Summit hosted by the Union of BC Municipalities, which ran from April 4 - 5. Program highlights included solutions to increase housing supply through consistent infrastructure funding and improvements to rezoning, regulations, building permit processes and more. Panels discussions were conducted by leaders in B.C. communities to discuss attainable housing development through improved policies, funding mechanisms and process improvements.

Council’s Draft 2022 - 2026 Strategic Priorities next steps

Council reviewed their Draft 2022 - 2026 Strategic Priorities that sets the course for the new four-year Council Term, and subsequently directed staff to seek public input. The strategy includes the continuation of the four key pillars and many priority projects across the City that reflect Council’s commitment to making West Kelowna truly the place to be. The public will have an opportunity to share their thoughts online from April 17 to 28 and attend an in-person Open House on Wednesday, April 26 at the West Kelowna Yacht Club from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Input from the public will be presented to Council as early as May 9 Regular Council meeting for further consideration, and the document finalized for Council’s consideration of adoption. Save the date and visit OurWK.ca from April 17 to 28 to review the Draft document and provide your input.

Code of Conduct Policy adopted

Council adopted the edited Code of Conduct Policy to replace the 2012 Code of Ethics Policy. The provincial requirements outlined in the Community Charter require a Code of Conduct be established for local governments. The Code of Conduct outlines four principles, which include integrity, respect, accountability, and leadership and collaboration, that guide open, fair, ethical and accountable governance.

Application for non-farm use supported to accommodate a tea house

Council supported an Agricultural Land Commission Non-Farm Use Application to construct a proposed tea house adjacent to the wine trail at 2901 Boucherie Road. The application will be sent to the Agricultural Land Commission for additional consideration.

Application to rezone property in Glenrosa moves to a public hearing

Council gave first and second readings to the Zoning Bylaw Amendment to rezone 3349 Glenrosa Road from RU4 to RU2, to accommodate a two-lot subdivision. The amendment will be brought forward to a future public hearing.

Council welcomes new youth ambassadors

Council welcomed and congratulated West Kelowna’s 2022/2023 West Kelowna Youth Ambassadors during a Committee of the Whole meeting on April 5. Pictured from left to right are Councillor Stephen Johnston, Councillor Carol Zanon, Huyen Nguyen, Arianna Sylvester, Thuhong Nguyen, Mayor Gord Milsom, Kyla Smith, Eva Minkley and Councillor Garrett Milsap. Council thanked the youth ambassadors for their volunteerism and efforts to represent our community.