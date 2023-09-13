City of West Kelowna Council highlights for September 12

Community encouraged to stay strong during McDougall Creek Wildfire response and recovery

Council thanked the community for staying strong and remaining compassionate during the McDougall Creek Wildfire, which remains out of control. The Emergency Operations Centre continues to work in consultation with the BC Wildfire Service, West Kelowna Fire Rescue, and other agencies to get those still on evacuation order safely home as soon as possible. Heartfelt condolences go out to all who have lost structures. Council also thanked West Kelowna Fire Rescue, BC Wildfire Service and many other responders who saved thousands of homes, ensured no loss of life and all who are now working to help our community to rebuild and recover.

Community garden and dog park to be relocated in Westbank Centre Park

Council agreed to relocate the dog park and community garden within Westbank Centre Park. The amenities are located on land leased from Central Okanagan Public Schools and the sites are now needed for George Pringle Secondary School reconstruction. The dog park and community garden will be moved to the underused northwestern side of the park, which is City-owned land.

Council requests report on pit meter requirements for new residential construction

Council directed staff to report back to the Oct. 12 meeting on whether water meters should be installed in pits for all new residential construction and determine if removing the requirement from the Water Regulation Bylaw will help with housing affordability and reducing barriers for new development.

Casa Loma secondary emergency egress construction project awarded

Council awarded a $1,186,713 contract to R&L Construction Ltd. to build a secondary emergency egress from Casa Palmero Drive to Lakeview Road. An existing trail will be converted to a wider, 500-metre-long multi-purpose path, linking Casa Loma to Lakeview Heights, to be opened to one-way-out traffic during emergencies. The City will allocate an additional $180,000 to cover contingencies, archaeological monitoring, geotechnical investigation and testing. The total budget for the project was amended to $1,366,713 to be funded from reserves.

State of Local Emergency extended to facilitate McDougall Creek Wildfire response and recovery

Council extended the State of Local Emergency for the McDougall Creek Wildfire to Sept. 21 as the fire remains active and out of control.

Council approves residential development to Casa Loma neighbourhood

Council adopted Official Community Plan and Zoning Bylaw amendments to change permitted land use at 2211 Campbell Road from Agricultural to Low Density Multiple Family, Agricultural and Water Use, to allow future residential development, subject to conditions including a maximum buildout of 60 units, financial contributions to the Casa Loma emergency egress, no start of construction prior to the egress being completed and construction or securement of a multi-use trail along Campbell Road.

Official Community Plan adopted

After a three-year community visioning and OCP update initiative, which included extensive public consultation, Council adopted the updated Official Community Plan (OCP). The updated OCP sets growth objectives for the community and identifies how more than 12,000 new residents will be welcomed and accommodated within the next 20 years. It also establishes a growth boundary and aims to create a more complete, compact and connected community by focusing on infill housing and concentrating most development within two urban and five neighbourhood centres. The OCP also calls for more economic opportunities in the West Kelowna Business Park and prioritizes climate change objectives. Learn more at OurWK.ca/OCP.

Contract awarded for improvements to Bartley Road North

Council awarded a $413,829 contract to Mackinley Clark Paving Ltd to widen and pave Bartley Road North and add earthworks and drainage along the stretch from Lenz Road to the last residential driveway. The upgrades will improve access for emergency, utility and public works vehicles, prevent washouts and require less annual maintenance.