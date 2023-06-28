City of West Kelowna council meeting highlights for June 27

Highlights from the June 27, 2023 meeting of West Kelowna City Council.

Community invited to summer celebrations

Council encouraged everyone to attend community-led Canada Day and Westside Daze events at West Kelowna’s Memorial Park at 3737 Old Okanagan Highway. Canada Day festivities will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 1. Westside Daze celebrations will take place from July 7 to 9. Find full details at westsidedaze.com. Council also thanked the volunteers who organize the events.

Enjoy the Music in the Park concert series this summer

West Kelowna’s 2023 Music in the Park season kicked off June 23, with over 1,000 fans attending. Free concerts at Annette Beaudreau Amphitheatre will start at 6:30 p.m. every Friday until Aug. 25. Find the full season lineup and other event details at westkelownacity.ca/musicinthepark.

Thanks for supporting Westside Multiculturalism Day

Council thanked the Westbank Museum and everyone who participated in and supported the second annual Westside Multiculturalism Day at Westbank Lions Community Centre. The event held on Saturday, June 24 featured pavilions and live performances representing 20 cultures.

Ambulance Paramedics and Emergency Dispatchers of BC gives presentation

Council heard a presentation from the Ambulance Paramedics and Emergency Dispatchers of BC. View the presentation at westkelownacity.ca/webcasts.

Local Area Service approved for Green Bay Dredging Project

Council adopted the Green Bay Dredging Project – Phase 1 Establishment Bylaw to create a Local Area Service to facilitate dredging in Green Bay. Phase 1 would include engineering and environmental work to obtain the required permits. Phase 2 would involve the dredging.

Council accepts 2022 Annual Report

Council adopted the 2022 Annual Report, which includes the Audited Financial Statements and the Year in Review, providing a summary of the activities and accomplishments that continued to move our rapidly growing community forward with investments in infrastructure and delivery of programs and services, guided by Council’s Strategic Priorities. Find the report at westkelownacity.ca/annualreport.

Statement of Financial Information provided

Council approved the 2022 Statement of Financial Information, which lists the annual remuneration and expenses of Council and of all local government employees whose salaries exceed $75,000 per year. It also lists the City’s annual payments to suppliers of goods and services. The report must be provided annually by June 30. Find the report via the June 27 Council Meeting agenda.

Council considers rezoning application for site in West Kelowna Business Park

Council gave first reading to amendments to the Official Community Plan (OCP) and Zoning Bylaws that could change the OCP designation from Parks and Natural Areas to Industrial and amend the zoning from Gravel Extraction to Light Industrial at 1620 Stevens Road. If adopted, the amendments would permit development of two light industrial buildings on a 1.2-hectare portion of the lot adjacent to Shannon Lake Road.

Application extension deferred for proposed Upper Glenrosa development

Council deferred consideration of an application extension for a proposed development in Upper Glenrosa. Council originally gave third reading to a Zoning Bylaw amendment on May 8, 2018 with proposed rezoning of 3280 and 3290 Glenrosa Road and Block 105 Salmon Road from Rural Residential Large Parcel to Parks and Institutional, Single Detached Residential and Low Density Multiple Residential Zones to allow for a mix of single and multi-family homes. The three-month deferral gives the applicant time to present proposed alternative road designs.

Carriage house development approved in Glenrosa

Council authorized a development variance for 3696 Inverness Road to reduce the minimum parcel area permitted under the lot’s existing zoning from 1,100 to 1,012 square metres to accommodate construction of a carriage house.

Official Community Plan Update proceeds to public hearing

Council gave first and second readings to Official Community Plan (OCP) Bylaw No. 0300 including recommended revisions to Gellatly Village. The OCP update has included four phases of community and stakeholder consultations dating back to early 2021 and will now go to Public Hearing in July to allow further feedback prior to Council’s consideration of adoption. View the draft OCP update online. For public hearing details, sign up to receive City news and alerts at westkelownacity.ca/subscribe.

Council supports regional emergency program grant application

Council supported the Central Okanagan Regional Emergency Program’s application to the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund’s Emergency Evacuation Grant Program seeking $156,600 to complete a Public Notification and Evacuation Route Planning Framework.