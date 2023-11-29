City of West Kelowna Council meeting highlights for November 28

Watch Council meetings live or view the webcast archive

Council meetings are livestreamed at westkelownacity.ca/webcasts. The webcast is archived the next business day. Find the Nov. 28 agenda and archive at pub-westkelowna.escribemeetings.com.

RCMP provides fraud awareness presentation

RCMP Insp. Rob Pikola and Crime Prevention Coordinator Roy Morgan gave a presentation to help West Kelowna consumers avoid fraud and other types of phone, online and in-person scams, which often increase over the holidays, and to provide information on crime prevention programs that are available to help our community. Read the City’s related news release at westkelownacity.ca/news.

Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant update given

In follow up to the Nov. 14 update, staff confirmed that Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant (RVWTP) continues to perform as expected, providing clean, safe and reliable water to the former Lakeview System with the City receiving many grateful customer comments about the new service. Crews remain hard at work to try to complete the required tie-ins to the Sunnyside/Pritchard and West Kelowna Estates Systems to provide water from the plant to these users. See the full update via the webcast archive.

Mount Boucherie Community Centre restoration proposal deferred

Council deferred the discussion of next steps for the Mount Boucherie Community Centre (MBCC) project for staff to obtain more information about the potential to increase grant funds, and to determine the impact of re-considering a proposed gym in the MBCC area. Council also requested a workshop to review the funding and scope and to recap the What We Heard Report reflecting community input into the project to date.

Alternative Approval Process supported for proposed borrowing for Fire Hall #32 replacement

Council directed staff to hold an Alternative Approval Process to seek elector assent, in 2024, to borrow up to $8 million for Fire Hall #32 replacement. Council also gave three readings to the required borrowing bylaw, with adoption subject to the B.C. Inspector of Municipalities’ endorsement. A site at 860 Anders Road was previously selected as the location as Fire Hall #32 must be replaced within the existing neighbourhood. In addition to the new fire hall, the project would include site upgrades such as replacing the community centre, pickleball courts and playground and formalizing parking.

Council receives 2024 Policing Strategy

Council received a draft of the City’s first West Kelowna RCMP Five-Year Strategic Plan prior to their consideration of the Five-Year Financial Plan and 2024 Budget. The draft plan includes four renewed policing priorities and measurable actions to serve and protect West Kelowna: Reinforce Road Safety, Reduce and Prevent Property Crime, Abate Violent Crime and Enhance Police/Community Relations.

Proposed Shannon Lake multi-family development proceeds to public hearing

Council gave second reading to a Zoning Bylaw amendment that, if adopted, would permit a maximum of 401 units within up to five apartment buildings at 2741 Auburn Road, near Const. Neil Bruce Middle School and soccer fields. A public hearing will be held Monday, Dec. 11, starting at 5 p.m.

New design for Shannon Lake Road Active Transportation Corridor Project supported

Council endorsed an updated design for the Shannon Lake Road Active Transportation Corridor Project, which would include off-road, multi-use pathways on both sides between Westbank First Nation and the Swite Road entrance to Shannon Lake Regional Park, with construction expected in 2024, subject to budget approval. Council supported a related application to the B.C. Active Transportation Infrastructure Program requesting the maximum $500,000 provincial contribution towards the project, which is currently estimated at $5.175 million. Council also directed staff to prepare a costed design for a roundabout at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads to be brought back for future Council consideration.

New Housing Strategy approved

Council endorsed the West Kelowna Housing Strategy, which explores the policy tools and actions needed to address housing attainability and affordability, supply, and a diversity of types. It seeks to fill gaps in a coordinated approach involving municipal, provincial, and federal governments together with our community, housing providers and service groups. The final plan incorporates Council, stakeholder and community feedback obtained this past summer. It also provides measurables for monitoring newly created housing units.

Properties added to Rose Valley Water Service Area

Council adopted two Local Area Service Bylaw amendments to allow properties at 1045 Bear Creek Road and 1931 Bartley Road to receive water from the new Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant.

Funds provided to replace firefighting equipment damaged in the McDougall Creek Wildfire

Council allocated $35,000 from the Fire Equipment Reserve to replace essential firefighting equipment such as hoses that were damaged and to replenish foam that was consumed during the response to the McDougall Creek Wildfire.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue selected to receive specialized equipment

West Kelowna Fire Rescue is the 2023 recipient of the RAM Air Dryer Hometown Heroes Award, which provides the funds needed to purchase specialized, patented equipment that dries firefighters’ personal protective gear quickly, safely, and efficiently, allowing for more frequent washing to clean out carcinogens and chemical components. The dryer will be installed at Fire Hall #34 in Glenrosa to serve the paid-on-call recruits that are required to serve our community at that station. A photo opportunity for media will be available at Fire Hall #34 at 3399 Gates Road, on Friday, Dec. 1 at noon.

Committee of the Whole

Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023

Interior Health provides presentation

Council received a presentation from Interior Health on the community services that they provide in West Kelowna. View Interior Health’s full presentation here.

Council gets preview of the Draft 2024 Budget process

Staff provided an outline on the process and timelines of the Draft 2024 Budget with public consultation anticipated to begin in late January. Watch the 2024 Budget deliberations at westkelownacity.ca/webcasts, which begin Dec. 12. Also, sign up at westkelownacity.ca/subscribe to stay up to date on 2024 Budget engagement opportunities.

Corporate Climate Action Plan presentation given

Council received a presentation regarding the City’s first Corporate Climate Action Plan (CCAP), which outlines corporate emissions and energy expenditures for City-owned assets (primarily buildings and fleet). The plan sets out actions to: Lower emissions and reach greenhouse gas reduction targets; save on energy costs; demonstrate corporate leadership on climate action; and assist the City in fulfilling its commitments as a B.C. Climate Action Charter signatory. View the full presentation here.

Parks Master Plan and Rec Trails Plan Update public engagement summary

Council received a public consultation summary from Phase 1 of the updates to the Parks Master Plan and the Rec Trails Plan. The presentation also included the technical analyses and emerging directions. Watch the full presentation here.