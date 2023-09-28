City of West Kelowna ends Local State of Emergency: EOC

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations, in consultation with the City of West Kelowna and the Regional District of Central Okanagan, is rescinding the remaining Evacuation Order for the McDougall Creek wildfire, as well as ending the State of Local Emergency for the City of West Kelowna originally initiated on August 16, 2023.

This unprecedented wildfire, including the Glen Lake wildfire, affected every community in the Central Okanagan, which includes Westbank First Nation, City of West Kelowna, City of Kelowna, District of Lake Country, District of Peachland and the Regional District of Central Okanagan. It is estimated that 10,700 properties were on Evacuation Order, plus an additional 10,700 on Alert impacting approximately 50,000 residents.

The Emergency Operations Centre will be deactivated but ready to reactive if needed. Support to residents will be continued through the Resiliency Centre and through local governments and Westbank First Nation.

Resiliency Centre supports wildfire recovery

The Resiliency Centre opened its doors on August 31, 2023, to support residents who experienced the loss of their homes due to the McDougall Creek wildfire in Lake Country (3), Kelowna (4), Westbank First Nation (19), West Kelowna (69) and the Regional District of Central Okanagan West Electoral Area (94), which includes Lake Okanagan Resort as a single property – and on this property approximately 150 units have been impacted.

The centre’s hours are from Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and closed on weekends and Statutory Holidays for the exception of this Saturday, September 30, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Contact the centre in-person, by phone or online:

Address: 403 - 3031 Louie Drive, Governor’s Landing, Westbank First Nation

Phone: 250-469-6327

Email: resiliency.centre@rdco.com

Website: rdco.com/resiliency

The Regional District of Central Okanagan’s Emergency Operations Centre also has provided information and resources on recovering after a wildfire, including the Returning Home Information Guide that includes contacts, tips and frequently asked questions.

Property owners are reminded to work with their insurers to resolve remaining hazards and begin the recovery, mitigation and rebuilding process for private structures and properties.

Emergency Support Services

The Provincial Emergency Support Services (ESS) assisted up to 7,500 residents throughout the emergency and continues to offer support to existing evacuees today. In addition, group lodging amenities were provided at Prospera Place in Kelowna to anyone needing a place to rest during the height of the evacuations.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre thanks the ESS volunteers that dedicated many hours to support the community during this difficult time.

Post-wildfire natural hazard risk analysis



The 2023 McDougall Creek post-wildfire natural hazard risk analysis is currently underway by the Province of B.C. The overall purpose of the analysis is to estimate the likelihood for post-fire natural hazards such as landslides, debris flows, debris floods and elevated peak flows, and to estimate the potential to affect elements at risk, such as private property and public infrastructure.

The interim report release September 27 provides findings and preliminary results of the risk analysis to enable risk mitigation in the areas of Bear Creek Road North, McDougall Creek, Rose Valley Reservoir, and slopes and gullies along Westside Road. Read the interim report here.

Smoke may be visible in the fire perimeter

Although fall has arrived along with cooler temperatures, BC Wildfire Service reports nearby communities can still expect to see smoke within the fire’s perimeter over the coming weeks. This activity is common with large wildfires and will continue until significant rainfall or snowfall. If you see smoke coming from well within a fire’s perimeter and the area is surrounded by black, burned material, this is typically not a concern. However, smoke rising from green, unburned fuel or outside a fire’s perimeter should be reported immediately by calling *5555 or 1-800-663-5555.

BC Wildfire has implemented an Area Restriction Order, which remains in effect until October 3 or until the Order is rescinded. This restriction applies to Bear Creek Provincial Park. View the map here.

Stay up to date

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operation Centre is grateful to all volunteers, businesses and community organizations that stepped up to support individuals impacted by the wildfire. During an emergency of this magnitude, the resiliency of a community is measured by the strength of the public good that supports the recovery process as a whole.

Residents seeking wildfire recovery and support information, including the most up to date hours of operation, please visit the Resiliency Centre online at rdco.com/resiliency. For news about ongoing support and the recovery program, visit rdco.com/subscribe and choose McDougall Creek Wildfire Recovery.