City of West Kelowna kicks off inaugural Urban Re-Leaf Program

Starting March 2, 2020, residents can visit City Hall and purchase one of 150 available trees to both beautify their yards for years to come and expand the city's urban canopy.

For just $60, residents can pre-purchase one of five different eight-to-10-foot tall trees in 10-gallon pots. Residents can choose between Autumn Blaze Maple, Toba Hawthorn, Sunburst Honey Locust, Muckle Plum or Pekin Tree Lilac – while supplies last! Purchase before March 27, 2020.

The Urban Re-Leaf Program is a residential planting initiative developed to encourage citizens to plant trees and increase the canopy throughout West Kelowna. The benefits of the program are:

Improving air quality

Mitigating climate change through absorbing carbon dioxide

Water conservation through absorbing rainfall and reducing runoff

Energy conservation from shading

Economic benefits associated with attractive tree cover and landscaping

Once purchased, residents can pick up their tree at the Urban Re-Leaf 2020 event Saturday, April 4, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the gravel lot next to Mount Boucherie Recreation Complex.

Parks staff will be on site assisting with the pickup, and providing information and demonstrations on how to plant the new trees.

For more information on the program and to pick which tree will work best for you, head to the City of West Kelowna website.