City of West Kelowna receives $190,000 from two provincial grants

The Province of BC has awarded funding to the City of West Kelowna administered by the Union of British Columbia Municipalities totalling $190,000.

Housing Needs Report Program Fund

The first grant of $30,000 through the Housing Needs Report Program fund will aid in the development of a Housing Needs Assessment specific to West Kelowna as it relates to future land use, housing supply and gaps across the housing continuum. This will result in delivering more diverse and affordable homes in West Kelowna.

Strengthening Communities’ Services Fund

The second grant from the Strengthening Communities’ Services fund of $157,193.50 will bolster the Peer Ambassadors program operated by Partners in Resource (PIERS) and assign a City Bylaw Officer through August 2022 for specialized populations to enhance connections to resources and contribute to a safer environment for all members in the community.

“On behalf of Council, I am grateful to the Province and UBCM to help us advance this important work in West Kelowna,” said Mayor Gord Milsom. “The timing couldn’t be better as we begin the Official Community Plan update. The Housing Needs Assessment will identify critical gaps in housing supply specific to our city, which will help the Province and our City address future housing needs for our fast-growing community,” says Milsom.

The Peer Ambassadors Program funding will significantly enhance coordination efforts between City Bylaw services and community partners. “Funding for the Peer Ambassador Program will provide more opportunities to assist our most vulnerable members of the community and connect them with support services and other resources,” says Mayor Milsom. “This program and the Peer Ambassadors will also provide opportunities to engage with residents and businesses to address issues as they arise,” said Milsom.

The Housing Needs Assessment will begin this summer with the establishment of a steering committee with representatives from Westbank First Nation, Interior Health, Central Okanagan Food Bank, Okanagan Boys and Girls Club, people with lived experience and other non-profit service providers. Data collection and public consultation will begin in the fall starting with an updated Point-In-Time Count (2018).

The Peer Ambassador Program is set to begin immediately and will continue through August 31, 2022.