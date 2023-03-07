City of West Kelowna residents given chance to purchase trees to plant in yard

Stumped on what to do with your yard this year? Spruce it up by purchasing a tree through the City of West Kelowna's Urban Re-Leaf Program.

Greater Westside residents can purchase trees online, at cost, for $70 plus taxes by visiting westkelownacity.ca/urbanreleaf.

Sales are open now through Wednesday, April 5.

﻿Choose from four different tree species:

Ivory silk Japanese lilac

Maidenhair

Sienna Glen TM maple

maple Tulip

As quantities of each species are limited, we are asking residents to please limit purchases to two trees per property.

Tree pick-up will take place Saturday, April 15 from 9:00 a.m. to noon at the Mount Boucherie Recreation Complex at 2760 Cameron Road.

The Urban Re-Leaf Program started in 2020 to help expand the community’s green canopy and take action on climate change.

In addition to working with residents on the Urban Re-Leaf program, the City also continues to plant new trees annually and care for thousands of existing trees in parks, boulevards and other public lands.

﻿Learn more about the benefits of the Urban Re-Leaf program, find details on each tree species and get further instructions on the April 15 pick-up event at westkelownacity.ca/urbanreleaf.