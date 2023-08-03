City of West Kelowna seeking input on housing strategy

The City of West Kelowna wants to hear your thoughts to help inform the future of housing in West Kelowna.

The draft Housing Strategy is now open for public input. We need your feedback to help guide the draft key directions and action items in the Housing Strategy.

Your feedback is important. Take a look online at OurWK.ca/housing anytime from Aug. 3 to 23:

Review the draft Housing Strategy

Complete the online survey

Ask a question

Not online? Not a problem. Contact the Communications and Engagement Department at 778-797-1234 to request paper copies of the survey to provide your feedback.

The City has prepared its first Housing Strategy to address local housing needs through achievable and collaborative policies and actions. Building on the recently completed Housing Needs Assessment and Unique Identifier Count, the draft Housing Strategy identifies a set of strategies and actions to improve housing throughout the community.

In the fall, results of what we heard will be compiled and shared with the community prior to Council’s consideration of adoption of the Housing Strategy.

