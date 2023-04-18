City of West Kelowna seeking public input on council’s draft strategic priorities

From Council’s draft strategic priorities to construction beginning next month to build a safe multi-use pathway on Boucherie Road, West Kelowna Council wants to hear from you!

From April 17 to 28, the public is invited to provide input into Council’s Draft 2022 – 2026 Strategic Priorities that will guide the City’s investments, resources and energy over the next four years. This includes providing input about the proposed West Kelowna Economic Development Corporation as just one of Council’s goals to further pursue economic growth and prosperity. And, while we’re at it, let’s get talking about upcoming construction both on and off Boucherie Road as part of expanding the City’s active transportation network.

“Our new Council for the 2022 – 2026 term is eager to hear from the community as we set the course for this term,” says Mayor Gord Milsom. “These priorities derive from the community and we couldn’t get to where we are today without their continual input. We urge our residents and our business community to drop in and talk to us on April 26 about what is important to them now and in the future. Or, take a few minutes to visit OurWK.ca to learn more and provide input about priorities for this term, about the proposed Economic Development Corporation and to learn about upcoming construction for the Boucherie Multi-use Pathway. All three are major initiatives and keeping the community well informed and engaged as we go along remains critically important to us,” says Milsom.

In addition to seeking public input into Council’s draft strategic priorities, the second initiative includes hearing from stakeholders and the public about what’s most important to them in establishing a proposed Economic Development Corporation in West Kelowna.

“Key economic growth opportunities are ahead and a third-party Corporation to strategize, attract and retain large and sustainable businesses, new development opportunities and expanded local employment is a priority that Council is really looking forward to hearing from the community about,” says Milsom.

Information about the role and function of the proposed Corporation and other details will be available at the April 26 Open House and online at OurWK.ca/ec-dev.

The third initiative is providing information about construction of the Boucherie Multi-use Pathway that begins next month. At the April 26 Open House, the project team will have illustrations, construction and traffic management plans, phased scheduling information and other look-ahead details to assist residents, businesses and visitors before and during construction.

“Once built, the Boucherie Multi-Use Pathway will provide safer and enjoyable travel for those who walk, stroll and roll on Boucherie Road from Ogden to Green Bay Roads, but the public must know how important it will be to slow down and expect travel delays during construction,” says Mayor Milsom. "That stretch of Boucherie Road must be regarded as a destination for locals and visitors, and not a thoroughfare for commuters,” says Milsom.

Please join us to learn more and provide your input at the City’s Open House:

Date: Wednesday, April 26

Wednesday, April 26 Location: West Kelowna Yacht Club (4111 Gellatly Road)

West Kelowna Yacht Club (4111 Gellatly Road) Drop-in event from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Your feedback is important! If you can’t make it in person, take a closer look online anytime from April 17 – 28:

﻿Visit OurWK.ca to visit each dedicated project page and provide your input

Share your ideas or comments through the Ideas portal

Stop by Municipal Hall at 2760 Cameron Road to pick up an engagement toolkit

Next steps will include the What We Heard consultation summary report that is anticipated to go to Council at the May 9 Regular Council Meeting.