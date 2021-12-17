City of West Kelowna services during the 2021 Holiday Season

City of West Kelowna administrative offices will be closed at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24, 2021 and reopen by 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 at the following locations:

Municipal Hall at Mount Boucherie Community Centre, 2760 Cameron Road

Engineering and Purchasing offices at Lakeview Village, 879 Anders Road

Parks and Cemetery administration, 3717 Elliott Road

Public Works administration, 2570 Bartley Road

West Kelowna Fire Rescue administration, 2708 Olalla Road

Bylaw Compliance, Westbank Lions Community Centre, 2466 Main Street

Access to City services are encouraged through phone, email and online where possible. The following service options are available.

Phone 778-797-1000 to make inquiries or schedule appointments

Email info@westkelownacity.ca

Subscribe for news and alerts at westkelownacity.ca/subscribe

View Council meetings live or via archive at westkelownacity.ca/webcasts

Submit online service requests at westkelownacity.ca/servicerequest

View online utility bill and property tax balances at online.westkelownacity.ca

Pay bills online through your financial institution

At all times, the City provides emergency and essential services including fire/rescue, policing, cemetery services, water and sewer and winter roads maintenance. For emergencies, call 9-1-1. For other services, call 778-797-1000 or visit westkelownacity.ca/holidayguide.

The free, motivation activated side of the bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads is closed due to the cooler winter weather. The City will look to reopen this side of filling station in the event of a future water quality advisory or notice. The commercial side of the filling station remains open to registered customers.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan’s (RDCO) curbside waste collection will not be impacted in West Kelowna during the holidays. See the Living Greener Calendar, or download the Recycle Coach app, to determine if you are due for garbage and recycling collection or yard waste pick up, which ends Dec. 31.

The Westside Residential Waste and Recycling Centre on Asquith Road is closed Dec. 25 and New Year’s Day. It is otherwise open Friday through Monday 7:30 a.m. to 3:50 p.m.

Find all waste management information, including Christmas tree drop-off locations, and where to take various recyclables on the RDCO website.

Crews will maintain winter roads throughout the holidays in priority order. View our roads priority map at westkelownacity.ca/snow. To request service for City streets, contact AEL at 1-866-353-3136. For Highways 97 and 97C, Westside Road, Westbank First Nation and Central Okanagan West Electoral Area streets, call AIM Roads at 1-866-222-4204. For WR Bennett Bridge, contact Protrans at 1-888-769-2925.

Help road maintenance crews by parking off-street for up to 48 hours after it stops snowing to ensure plows can clear the way efficiently and safely. Do not shovel snow back onto the road as it slows maintenance efforts. Clear sidewalks around your home to help your neighbours get around. When clearing your driveway, shovel snow away from the direction of travel so plows leave smaller windrows.

Buses will run on a Sunday schedule, on Dec. 25 and New Year's Day, Jan. 1 and on the regular schedule for Friday, Dec. 24 and New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31. Visit bctransit.com/kelowna for a complete schedule.

-30-

Media Contacts:

Kari O'Rourke, Communications & Engagement Manager

778-797-2253

kari.orourke@westkelownacity.ca