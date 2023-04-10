City of West Kelowna shifts into spring

Goodbye winter and hello spring! We are welcoming the warmer weather as City of West Kelowna crews are getting all outdoor spaces ready.

Throughout the City you will find our crews improving parks and playgrounds, opening sports courts and athletic fields and continuing to sweep streets.

By April 15, crews will aim to have prepped and re-opened:

athletic fields

Boucherie and Lakeview pickleball and tennis courts

Beach volleyball courts

Skatepark

Seasonal restrooms and portable washrooms

The Kids Care Spray Park in Westbank Town Centre Park is scheduled to re-open in mid-May.

Throughout the season, parks users may also occasionally find some areas temporarily out of bounds as crews conduct ongoing cleaning, maintenance and repairs. Look out for our busy bees as they:

Maintain playgrounds

Mow and trim weeds

Fix and reset irrigation

Resod, overseed and fertilize sports fields

Install banners and hanging flower baskets

Clean and maintain the Multi-sport Dome

Trim trees

If you see anything that needs attending to in our parks, we are here to help! Submit service requests online at westkelownacity.ca/servicerequest.

For recreational programming throughout the spring and summer months, check westkelownacity.ca/recguide.

Discover staycation and other local spring activity ideas at visitwestside.com.