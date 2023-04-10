City of West Kelowna shifts into spring
Goodbye winter and hello spring! We are welcoming the warmer weather as City of West Kelowna crews are getting all outdoor spaces ready.
Throughout the City you will find our crews improving parks and playgrounds, opening sports courts and athletic fields and continuing to sweep streets.
By April 15, crews will aim to have prepped and re-opened:
- athletic fields
- Boucherie and Lakeview pickleball and tennis courts
- Beach volleyball courts
- Skatepark
- Seasonal restrooms and portable washrooms
The Kids Care Spray Park in Westbank Town Centre Park is scheduled to re-open in mid-May.
Throughout the season, parks users may also occasionally find some areas temporarily out of bounds as crews conduct ongoing cleaning, maintenance and repairs. Look out for our busy bees as they:
- Maintain playgrounds
- Mow and trim weeds
- Fix and reset irrigation
- Resod, overseed and fertilize sports fields
- Install banners and hanging flower baskets
- Clean and maintain the Multi-sport Dome
- Trim trees
If you see anything that needs attending to in our parks, we are here to help! Submit service requests online at westkelownacity.ca/servicerequest.
For recreational programming throughout the spring and summer months, check westkelownacity.ca/recguide.
Discover staycation and other local spring activity ideas at visitwestside.com.