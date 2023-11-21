City offers dementia training workshop for the community

The City of Vernon, in partnership with the Vernon Seniors Action Network, will be hosting dementia inclusive community training this week.

This training workshop is designed for community service providers and organizations who work directly with the public, including seniors and community members living with dementia and their caregivers.

“We expect to see an increasing number of older adults and people living with dementia in our community in the coming years,” said Barbara Everdene, Long Range Planner. “This training is meant to help participants not only communicate effectively, but also recognize and adapt to the needs of people living with dementia and their caregivers, while ensuring that programs and services offered throughout the community are inclusive of their needs.”

Three training sessions will be held at the Lakers Clubhouse, (7000 Cummins Road) and will feature dementia advocate, Christine Thelker, as well as members of Simon Fraser University’s DemSCAPE team.

Thursday, November 23 at 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Friday, November 24 at 9:00 to 11:30 a.m. or 1:00 - 3:30 p.m.

The workshop is free, however, advance registration is required through Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/718225280147?aff=oddtdtcreator

Over the past year, the City has been engaging with the community on the development its first Age and Dementia Friendly Community Plan.

The Plan will be presented to Council within the next few weeks, and will highlight the specific needs and priorities of our community, which may help inform future City plans, policies and programs.

This project has been made possible with support from BC Healthy Communities.