City offers free transit July 1 plus free shuttle service between major events

In celebration of Canada Day, the City of Penticton will be offering free transit on Saturday, July 1, including an all-day shuttle service connecting major events taking place throughout the city.

“With the Canada Day party at Gyro Park, Ribfest at Skaha Lake Park and Scottish Festival at Kings Park, we anticipate there will be a lot of people outdoors enjoying the festivities. With this free shuttle connecting the three event locations, as well as a number of park-and-ride options, we hope to encourage residents to park the car and try transit,” says Kristen Dixon, General Manager of Infrastructure.

The shuttle will operate on a loop, with specific stop locations – including the event sites – every 30 minutes, running from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. In addition, free bus services will be available on BC Transit’s Route 5 Main Street and Route 16 Lake to Lake.

July 1 events

The Canada Day celebrations, organized by the Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association, will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Gyro Park, with food trucks, music and other family-friendly activities. For more details, visit downtownpenticton.org. The festivities are anticipated to cap off with a fireworks show at 10 p.m., organized by Penticton’s Lakeside Resort.

Ribfest Penticton, organized by the Rotary Club of Penticton, will take place at Skaha Lake Park from noon until 10 p.m. on Saturday, with food, activities and a beverage garden. The schedule is available at pentictonribfest.com.

The Penticton Scottish Festival will draw crowds to King's Park for its Highland dancing, bagpiping, drumming, pipe band competitions, beer garden and other live entertainment, listed at pentictonscottishfestival.ca.

To view a map and schedule of the shuttle route, visit penticton.ca/transit. BC Transit will be adding more information to its website closer to the date, available at bctransit.com.