City offers reminder that feeding wildlife is not allowed in Vernon

The City of Vernon is reminding residents and visitors that feeding wildlife is prohibited throughout the City. This includes feeding wildlife on private properties, and in public, such as along creeks or in parks.

As we make our way through the spring season, wildlife will become more visible in and around the community, so now is the time for residents to look closely at their properties and take steps to clean up outdoor spaces, if needed.

The Animal Regulation and Animal Pound Bylaw #5252 prohibits a person from feeding or attempting to feed any wildlife or placing an attractant that could attract wildlife to a property. This includes regulations that prohibit leaving, placing or providing an attractant in a manner that could attract wildlife or feral animals.

Property owners are reminded to ensure that:

Any fruit or nuts from a tree, bush or shrub is maintained and stored in such a manner so as not to attract wildlife;

Any bird feeder containing bird feed, suet or nectar is suspended on a cable or other device in such a manner that it is inaccessible to wildlife; and the area below any bird feeding devices or activity is kept free of accumulations of seeds and similar attractant;

Any composting activity is carried out and any composting device or equipment is maintained in such a manner that it is inaccessible to wildlife;

Barbecue equipment and tools that remain outside must be clean and free of residual food or grease;

Any refrigerator, freezer, storage container or similar appliance, device or apparatus that contains attractants of any type, if placed or located outdoors, is located and equipped in such a manner that it is inaccessible to wildlife; and

Any grease, antifreeze, paint or petroleum product is stored in such a manner that it is inaccessible to wildlife.

These regulations were developed to reduce unintended negative consequences to wildlife, reduce damage to private property by animals, and reduce the potential for human-wildlife conflict.