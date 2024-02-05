City opens registry for pesticide use notification

Kelowna residents who would like to be notified of commercial pesticide spraying on residential properties neighbouring their own can now sign up for the annual pesticide notification registry until March 5. Online registration is available at kelowna.ca/pesticidefree.

Registrants will be asked to provide their name, street address, postal code, phone number, email address, preference for same-day or day-before notification and reasons for registering. Residents can register by phone by calling the Commercial Pesticide Notification Registry Hotline at 250-469-8556.

Those who sign up are notified by commercial spray operators on the day before or the same day as pesticides are applied to abutting residential properties.

Sign up needs to occur annually for the registry to be kept accurate and up to date. Those included in the 2023 registry must register again if they wish to be included in this year’s notification program.

This registry includes notification for commercial spraying on residential properties only and does not include notifications for spraying on agricultural properties or orchards.

For more information about the City’s pesticide notification registry or the Pesticide Regulation Bylaw, visit kelowna.ca/pesticidefree.