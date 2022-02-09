City Park facelift

Kelowna's City Park is getting a facelift.

Starting February 14th, construction will begin to enhance the beach, walkways, and amenities.

“The existing path between the Hot Sands washroom and Cold Sands washroom will be removed and a new, wider path with concrete surface, lighting and park furniture added,” said Senior Project Manager Todd DeGruchy. “Residents and visitors will benefit from these new improvements that will improve the foreshore and create an overall better experience.”

A pedestrian and bike detour will be in place through the park, and park users are asked to follow posted signage.

Foreshore protection work will also be completed to help manage sand depletion by placing anchored logs and plantings to help mitigate future erosion.

The work is scheduled to be completed in June.